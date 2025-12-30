US Stocks Lower; Home Price Growth Eases in October

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 50 points on Tuesday.
Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.15% to 48,388.22 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.13% to 23,443.02. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.09% to 6,899.74.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose by 0.7% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares shot up 112% to $0.1445. Profusa restructured its senior secured convertible note.
- Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) got a boost, surging 99% to $2.25.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were also up, gaining 52% to $3.2118 as investors cheered the firm's return to profitability and shrugged off a going-concern warning that had dragged down its shares earlier in the day.
Equities Trading DOWN
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares dropped 30% to $59.62 after declining 27% on Monday.
- Shares of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAI) were down 23% to $2.07 after the company issued firm response to New Mexico lawsuit.
- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) was down, falling 21% to $0.1381.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $58.36 while gold traded up 1.5% at $4,409.30.
Silver traded up 7.1% to $75.455 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.7% to $5.7165.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.6% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.37%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 0.86%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.004% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.02%.
Economics
- The Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.3% year-over-year in October, compared to a 1.4% surge in the previous month and versus market estimates of a 1.1% gain.
- The FHFA house price index rose 0.4% in October, following a 0.1% decline in September, and versus market estimates of a 0.1% increase.
