Silver Tumbles 8%; Society Pass Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.43% to 48,500.27 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.52% to 23,470.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.34% to 6,906.49.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 1.1% on Monday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. pending home sales jumped by 3.3% month-over-month in November, following a revised 2.4% gain in October and topping market estimates of a 1% gain.

Equities Trading UP



Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares shot up 28% to $2.12 after the company announced a share buyback program for up to $125 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) got a boost, surging 64% to $1.97 after the company finalized a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a prominent global advertising agency. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares were also up, gaining 65% to $3.00 after the company announced the launch of TMG Social.

Equities Trading DOWN

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares dropped 90% to $0.23 after the company announced its Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC Studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta did not achieve statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.

(NASDAQ:RARE) were down 42% to $19.84 after the company and its partner Mereo Biopharma announced Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC studies of setrusumab in osteogenesis imperfecta did not achieve primary endpoints. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) was down, falling 14% to $21.61. Precious metal stocks traded lower as the commodity retreated from its recent strength. Silver pulled back after it reached an all-time high.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $58.14 while gold traded down 4.6% at $4,360.50.

Silver traded down 8.1% to $70.925 on Monday, while copper fell 4.3% to $5.5900.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0. 1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.71%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.41%.

Economics

U.S. pending home sales jumped by 3.3% month-over-month in November, following a revised 2.4% gain in October and topping market estimates of a 1% gain.

