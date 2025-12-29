Dow Falls Over 100 Points; US Pending Home Sales Rise In November

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.25% to 48,591.37 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.55% to 23,464.42. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.34% to 6,906.41.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, materials stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

U.S. pending home sales jumped by 3.3% month-over-month in November, following a revised 2.4% gain in October and topping market estimates of a 1% gain.

Equities Trading UP



CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares shot up 93% to $0.2516.

Equities Trading DOWN

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares dropped 89% to $0.2436 after the company announced its Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC Studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta did not achieve statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.5% to $58.13 while gold traded down 4.2% at $4,360.50.

Silver traded down 6.8% to $71.945 on Monday, while copper fell 4.6% to $5.5725.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.71%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.41%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock