December 28, 2025 7:31 AM 2 min read

Brown Forman, Carvana, And Stellantis Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec. 22-Dec. 26): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Brown Forman Inc (NYSE:BF) decreased 9.64% this week. In the recent past, Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, lowering the price forecast from $30 to $27.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) fell 5.73% this week. However, Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintains an In-Line rating, raising the price forecast from $420 to $425.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) slumped 4.77% this week. Stellantis pushed back sharply against the European Union’s revised vehicle emissions plan, warning it undermines growth incentives.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) decreased 4.68% this week. The Starbucks Workers United, a union representing employees from hundreds of Starbucks locations, has taken its protest to the company's Seattle headquarters.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) fell 4.71% this week.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) decreased 3.98% this week.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) fell 3.63% this week. In the recent past, Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni maintained a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $165 to $170.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) fell 4.46% this week.

On Holding (NYSE:ONON) decreased 2.54% this week.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) fell 1.53% this week. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating, lowering the price forecast from $48 to $47.

