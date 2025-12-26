US Stocks Mixed; Biohaven Shares Fall

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.07% to 48,698.11 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 23,641.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.11% to 6,939.71.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares rose by 0.4% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, industrials stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) fell on Friday after the company reported results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating BHV-7000 for major depressive disorder (MDD).

The study did not meet its primary endpoint, a reduction of depressive symptoms as measured by change in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) over six weeks compared with placebo.

Equities Trading UP



A SPAC III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASPC) shares shot up 82% to $24.38.

shares shot up 82% to $24.38. Shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) got a boost, surging 77% to $0.4209 following the company's release of its first-half fiscal unaudited financial results on Tuesday.

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares were also up, gaining 57% to $1.2338 after the company expanded its product lineup for 2026 including new heritage programs, modern platforms, and upgraded safety innovations.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) shares dropped 31% to $0.6451 after the company announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.

Shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) were down 12% to $0.1360.

Kandal M Venture Limited (NASDAQ:FMFC) was down, falling 12% to $0.3450 after jumping over 28% on Wednesday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $58.14 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,555.30.

Silver traded down 4% to $74.515 on Friday, while copper rose 3% to $5.7445.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.19%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.23% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.01% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.10% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.43%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

