screen showing Dow Jones graph
December 23, 2025 1:13 PM 3 min read

Dow Gains 100 Points; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In October

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.22% to 48,469.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.40% to 23,521.69. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.34% to 6,901.90.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

U.S. durable goods orders declined by 2.2% month-over-month to $307.4 billion in October, compared to a revised 0.7% growth from September, versus market estimates of a 1.5% decline.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares shot up 9% to $52.30 following FDA approval of its Wegovy pill.
  • Shares of Highway Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:HIHO) got a boost, surging 107% to $1.72 after the company inked a nonbinding letter of intent with LeMALe Beteiligungs-GmbH to acquire a 51% stake in Germany-based Regent-Feinbau Adermann GmbH.
  • Trinity Biotech PLC (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares were also up, gaining 56% to $1.39 after the company announced it was awarded an order for 9 million TrinScreen HIV tests.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares dropped 50% to $0.30. The company announced a regulator update following a pre-New Drug Application meeting with the FDA regarding brilaroxazine.
  • Shares of Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) were down 42% to $18.27, retreating after a massive rally Monday where shares skyrocketed over 300% to highs of $31.50.
  • Argo Blockchain PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) was down, falling 13% to $4.00.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $58.09 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,477.10.

Silver traded up 2.4% to $70.230 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.9% to $5.5580.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.39%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.16%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.29%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.22% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.18% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.11%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.07% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.05%.

Economics

  • U.S. GDP grew an annualized 4.3% in the third quarter, the most in two years, accelerating from 3.8% in the prior quarter, and beating market estimates of 3.3%.
  • U.S. industrial production increased 0.1% per month across October and November.
  • The Federal Reserve’s Fifth District manufacturing index surged to -7 in December compared to -15 in November.

