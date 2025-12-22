Crude Oil Jumps 2%; Chicago Fed National Activity Index Improves Slightly In September

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.39% to 48,322.06 while the NASDAQ jumped 0.46% to 23,417.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 6,866.26.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Materials shares rose by 1.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) received an acquisition proposal from Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for $275 per share in cash.

The offer valued UniFirst at about $5.2 billion and represents a 64% premium to its 90-day average closing price as of December 11, 2025.

Equities Trading UP



Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) shares shot up 28% to $16.38 after the company signed a long-term media IP license agreement with Disney and raised its 2025 outlook.

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) got a boost, surging 88% to $2.18. Sidus Space was awarded a contract Under Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ program.

Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $22.55. Jefferies initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23.

Equities Trading DOWN

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares dropped 61% to $0.24 after jumping around 175% on Friday. Luminar Technologies, last week, announced that it initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings to pursue court-supervised sale processes for its core businesses.

Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) were down 45% to $1.55. EUDA Health Holdings announced a strategic technology integration to introduce QB Utility Token into Digital Health and Rewards Platform.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was down, falling 21% to $1.72 as the company announced its intent to commence a self tender offer.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $57.71 while gold traded up 1.8% at $4,464.20.

Silver traded up 2.2% to $68.94 on Monday, while copper fell 0.2% to $5.4970.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.27%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.14%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.44%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.15% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.48% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.81%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.43%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.69% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.75%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to -0.21 in September from a reading of -0.31 in August.

