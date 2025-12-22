Nasdaq,Inscription,Next,To,Us,Dollars.,The,Nasdaq,Is,An
December 22, 2025 10:07 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Higher; Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.18% to 48,222.17 while the NASDAQ jumped 0.56% to 23,439.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.45% to 6,864.96.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 1.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to -0.21 in September from a reading of -0.31 in August.

  • Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares shot up 118% to $0.7513.
  • Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) got a boost, surging 78% to $2.0650. Sidus Space was awarded a contract Under Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ program.
  • Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $4.32.

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares dropped 60% to $0.2396 after jumping around 175% on Friday. Luminar Technologies, last week, announced that it initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings to pursue court-supervised sale processes for its core businesses.
  • Shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited  (NASDAQ:EUDA) were down 25% to $2.09. EUDA Health Holdings announced a strategic technology integration to introduce QB Utility Token into Digital Health and Rewards Platform.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was down, falling 20% to $1.74 as the company announced its intent to commence a self tender offer.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $57.75 while gold traded up 1.7% at $4,463.30.

Silver traded up 2.5% to $69.150 on Monday, while copper fell 0.1% to $5.5085.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 dropped 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.81%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.43%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.69% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.75%.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index increased to -0.21 in September from a reading of -0.31 in August.

