Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Markets closed the week with moderate gains as softer inflation data and stable unemployment renewed investor confidence in a potential 2026 rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both advanced, buoyed by broad-based sector strength, while the Nasdaq Composite snapped back from earlier weakness, led by a tech rebound. Investors interpreted the data as confirmation that inflation continues to cool without derailing labor markets, supporting hopes for a soft landing.

Earnings were a key driver this week. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) beat expectations and raised its guidance, triggering a rally in AI-related semiconductor stocks. In contrast, Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares fell after the company issued cautious commentary on global demand, particularly in China, sparking concerns about consumer strength. Still, cyclicals and dividend-paying stocks gained traction as portfolio managers positioned for a potentially lower-rate environment in 2026.

Transportation and travel names also showed resilience. FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) posted solid quarterly results, boosting confidence in global shipping demand, while Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) offered upbeat forward guidance, signaling strong consumer appetite for travel. The week's action suggests that while macro uncertainty lingers, pockets of strength remain across sectors, allowing equity markets to grind higher into year-end.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"High Hopes: Pot Stocks Blaze As Trump Eyes Rescheduling", by Erica Kollmann, reports that cannabis stocks including Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:CGC) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS) rallied as investors reacted to reports President Donald Trump could reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III — a change seen as easing tax burdens and boosting profitability expectations for the sector.

"Carnival's Cruise Comeback Is Real: Record Earnings, Dividend's Back, And 2026 Looks Even Bigger", by Akanksha Bakshi, reports that Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) delivered a Q4 earnings and cash-flow beat with record net income and adjusted EPS of 34 ¢, reinstated its quarterly dividend, and forecast stronger 2026 adjusted net income of about $3.5 billion — underscoring robust demand, record bookings and margin gains that helped drive shares higher.

"Bill Gates, Ken Fisher Rake In $1.7 Billion From Dow Stock That Trounced Nvidia", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been the top-performing Dow stock in 2025, rising over ~62% and adding roughly $1.7 billion in value to stakes tied to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Fisher Asset Management even as high-profile names like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominated headlines.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Alibaba Poised To Win Big In China's AI Boom: Analyst

Frontier Stock Climbs On Merger Talks With Spirit Aviation

Why Is Radiopharm Theranostics Stock Rallying Over 140%?

The Bears

"JPMorgan Warns AI Hype Has Peaked — 2026 Is About Profits" reports that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) says the generative-AI narrative that drove markets in 2025 hasn't yet translated into proportional profits, and analysts expect 2026 to be a year where earnings matter more than hype, with investors likely to pivot toward companies showing clear ROI rather than promise alone.

"Meta Is The Most Beaten-Down Mag 7 Stock — Just As Cramer Flags A December Bottom", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is the biggest laggard among the Magnificent 7, trading roughly 19% below its 52-week high while peers sit closer to their peaks, and notes Jim Cramer's comment on typical mid-December market bottoms has traders eyeing the beaten-down AI/ads leader for a potential year-end rebound.

"Novo Nordisk Loses Momentum As Eli Lilly Pulls Ahead In Weight-Loss Wars", by Vandana Singh, reports that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) stock has slid sharply this year after lowering 2025 sales guidance and facing tougher competition in weight-loss drugs, while Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) has gained market share and seen its stock rise as its broader pipeline and rival obesity treatments outpace Novo's growth.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Nike Stock Slips Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Expected On Conference Call

Oracle Stock Sell-Off Intensifies: What's Behind The Move?

Pfizer Sees Slower 2026 Growth Despite Pipeline Push, Cost Cuts

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.