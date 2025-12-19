Dow Gains Over 200 Points; Conagra Shares Fall After Q2 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.49% to 48,188.36 while the NASDAQ jumped 1.03% to 23,243.38. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.73% to 6,824.15.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares rose by 1.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, real estate stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) fell more than 4% on Friday after the company reported results for the second quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.979 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.986 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ:AZI) shares shot up 85% to $2.81 after the company announced its strategic investor confirmed a $90 million initial equity investment.

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares were also up, gaining 44% to $0.15. ProPhase Labs signed a non-binding LOI for proposed reverse merger with Advanced Biological Laboratories.

Equities Trading DOWN

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares dropped 47% to $0.13.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) was down, falling 39% to $0.80. The company announced up to a $100 million Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $56.47 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,365.60.

Silver traded down 1.9% to $65.640 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.4360.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.03%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.75%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.36% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.53%.

Economics

U.S. existing home sales increased by 0.5% from the prior month to an annualized rate of 4.13 million for November.

