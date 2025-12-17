Dow Jumps 150 Points; Jabil Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 150 points on Wednesday.
Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.31% to 48,264.92 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 23,139.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.13% to 6,809.04.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose by 1% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.1%.
Top Headline
Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, beating market estimates of $2.70 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $8.305 billion versus expectations of $8.086 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Vyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares shot up 66% to $0.67 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to combine with Yarrow Bioscience.
- Shares of Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ:ATPC) got a boost, surging 55% to $0.14. Agape ATP issued a statement about recent volatility in its common stock, saying management is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or adverse operating conditions that would explain the recent price fluctuations.
- Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares were also up, gaining 51% to $2.14 following the company's filing of a definitive proxy statement for a special stockholder virtual meeting scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares dropped 79% to $0.90 after the company announced PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study did not achieve its primary endpoint.
- Shares of Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) were down 34% to $4.83 following worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) was down, falling 31% to $7.08 after the company announced pricing of $100 million public offering of common stock.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $56.06 while gold traded up 1% at $4,376.70.
Silver traded up 4.6% to $66.26 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.7% to $5.4490.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 jumped 1.6%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.4% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.26%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.92%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.19% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.14%.
Economics
The volume of mortgage applications fell 3.8% in the week ended Dec. 12, following a 4.8% growth in the previous period.
