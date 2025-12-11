Crude Oil Tanker
December 11, 2025 12:27 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Down 2%; Ciena Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 1.34% to 48,703.91 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 23,519.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 6,886.94.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 2.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued upbeat first-quarter sales guidance.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 20.3% year-on-year to $1.35 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The American telecom networking equipment and software services supplier reported adjusted EPS of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Black Titan Corp (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares shot up 73% to $5.73 after the company unveiled its Digital Asset Treasury Plus framework and launched Pillar 1 focused on utility-driven digital asset deployment and cash-flow potential.
  • Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (NASDAQ:DHIL) got a boost, surging 45% to $170.44 after First Eagle agreed to acquire the company for $175 per share in a $473 million all-cash deal.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares were also up, gaining 34% to $17.40 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Rezolute Inc (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares dropped 88% to $1.26 after the company said its Phase 3 sunRIZE study of Ersodetug in congenital hyperinsulinism did not meet the primary or key secondary endpoint.
  • Shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) were down 81% to $0.33 after the company announced the pricing of its $9 million offering of 7.5 million units at $1.20 per unit.
  • Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was down, falling 13% to $194.31 after the company posted mixed second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $57.27 while gold traded up 2% at $4,310.90.

Silver traded up 5.36% to $64.440 on Thursday, while copper rose 3% to $5.5125.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.55%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.72%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.49%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.68% and France's CAC 40 surged 0.79% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.04%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.51%.

Economics

  • U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 44,000 from the previous week to 236,000 in the week ending Dec. 6, compared to market expectations of 220,000.
  • The U.S. reported a trade deficit of $52.8 billion in September, versus a $59.3 billion gap in the previous month and compared to market estimates of a $63.3 billion gap.
  • U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.5% to around $911.5 billion in September following a revised 0.1% gain in August.
  • U.S. natural-gas stocks fell 177 billion cubic feet during the week that ended Dec. 5.

