U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday ahead of the highly awaited Federal Open Market Committee decision, with investors broadly expecting a third straight 25-basis-point rate cut.
The Fed will also release updated macro projections, including a new dot plot outlining policymakers' preferred rate path. Economists warn that while a December cut appears likely, officials may adopt a more cautious stance heading into 2026, opening the door to a prolonged pause.
The Dow Jones rose 250 points, or 0.5%, to 47,810. The small-cap Russell 2000 extended its record run, up 0.3% to 2,535. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed as traders awaited the Fed's statement and earnings from Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) after the bell.
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) was the day's standout performer, jumping 14% after the company raised its outlook during Tuesday's Investor Day.
Uber Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UBER) lagged the most within the S&P 500, sliding more than 5% after a 3.8% drop on Tuesday as regulatory pressure in Europe intensified and Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target.
Silver's blockbuster rally accelerated, pushing the metal to $61 an ounce. It is now up 112% year-to-date, on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped 0.6% to $92,000, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 1% to $3,350.
Wednesday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|% Change
|Nasdaq 100
|25,613.51
|-0.2%
|S&P 500
|6,846.38
|0.1%
|Dow Jones
|47,785.09
|0.5%
|Russell 2000
|2,533.90
|0.3%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $628.44.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.44% to $478.54.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.21% to $623.73.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded 0.3% higher to $252.28.
- The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) outperformed, up 0.8%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 0.3%.
Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers On Wednesday
Russell 1000's Top 5 Losers On Wednesday
