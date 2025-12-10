Bull running through Wall Street
December 10, 2025 12:30 PM 3 min read

Small Caps Extend Record Run, GE Vernova Rallies: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday ahead of the highly awaited Federal Open Market Committee decision, with investors broadly expecting a third straight 25-basis-point rate cut.

The Fed will also release updated macro projections, including a new dot plot outlining policymakers' preferred rate path. Economists warn that while a December cut appears likely, officials may adopt a more cautious stance heading into 2026, opening the door to a prolonged pause.

The Dow Jones rose 250 points, or 0.5%, to 47,810. The small-cap Russell 2000 extended its record run, up 0.3% to 2,535. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed as traders awaited the Fed's statement and earnings from Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ:ORCL) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) after the bell.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) was the day's standout performer, jumping 14% after the company raised its outlook during Tuesday's Investor Day.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UBER) lagged the most within the S&P 500, sliding more than 5% after a 3.8% drop on Tuesday as regulatory pressure in Europe intensified and Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target.

Silver's blockbuster rally accelerated, pushing the metal to $61 an ounce. It is now up 112% year-to-date, on track for its strongest annual performance since 1979. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped 0.6% to $92,000, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 1% to $3,350.

Wednesday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Change
Nasdaq 10025,613.51-0.2%
S&P 5006,846.380.1%
Dow Jones47,785.090.5%
Russell 20002,533.900.3%
Updated by 12:10 p.m. ET


According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $628.44.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.44% to $478.54.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.21% to $623.73.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded 0.3% higher to $252.28.
  • The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) outperformed, up 0.8%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 0.3%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers On Wednesday

Stock Name % Change
GE Vernova Inc. +14.22%
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)+10.08%
Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)+7.21%
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)+6.52%
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)+5.68%

Russell 1000's Top 5 Losers On Wednesday

Stock Name% Change
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)-7.13%
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)-6.43%
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)-5.44%
Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)-5.32%
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)-5.11%

