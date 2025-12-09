Dow Futures Hold Steady Ahead Of Federal Reserve Meeting On Interest Rates: Investors Keep Eye On Oracle, Adobe Along With Jerome Powell's Speech

U.S. stock futures are down on Tuesday night ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s key interest rates decision on Wednesday.

All three major indices are currently in the red, with Nasdaq Futures down 0.19%, or 49 points, trading at 25,650.75, while the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.08% and 5.25 points, at 6,843.00, followed by the Dow Jones Futures at 47,594.00, down 0.04% or 19 points.

The markets expect the final FOMC meeting of the year to result in a rate cut, with the likelihood of a 25 basis-point cut now at 87.6%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 is trading at 50,638.59 points, down 0.03%, or 16.51 points, after opening higher on Wednesday, with the upside primarily driven by automotive and heavy engineering stock.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is down marginally by 0.01%, trading at 99.230 against a basket of other currencies, ahead of a potential interest rate cut.

Besides the Fed’s interest rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, investors on Wednesday will be closely watching the earnings results of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for insights into the broader state of the AI trade.

