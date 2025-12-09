Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Campbell's Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index rising more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 47,857.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 23,474.03. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 6,845.04.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Campbell’s Co (NASDAQ:CPB) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.677 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.657 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares shot up 90% to $1.25.

Shares of Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) got a boost, surging 68% to $8.94 after the company announced results from its completed Phase 2 trial evaluating burixafor combination with propranolol and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells in patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation achieved its primary endpoint.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) shares were also up, gaining 62% to $12.71.

Equities Trading DOWN

Top Wealth Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TWG) shares dropped 69% to $6.74 after the company announced the pricing of its $5.04 million public offering of 720,000 units at $7.00 per unit.

Shares of Orangekloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ORKT) were down 44% to $1.31.

(NASDAQ:ORKT) were down 44% to $1.31. Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) was down, falling 40% to $0.42.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $58.78 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,219.80.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $59.150 on Tuesday, while copper fell 2.3% to $5.3195.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.29%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.37% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.51%.

Economics

U.S. private employers added an average of 4,750 jobs a week during the four weeks ending Nov. 22.

