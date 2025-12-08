Crude Oil Tanker
Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Structure Therapeutics Shares Jump

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.46% to 47,733.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.32% to 23,501.92. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 6,838.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

The one-year-ahead median inflation expectations in the US remained at 3.2% in November.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares shot up 100% to $68.95 after the company announced topline data from the ACCESS clinical program of aleniglipron for the treatment of people living with obesity and/or overweight with at least one weight related co-morbidity.
  • Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) got a boost, surging 124% to $16.77 after the company reported positive interim Phase 1 data showing its obesity drug WVE-007 delivered GLP-1-like fat loss at three months without muscle loss and was generally safe and well tolerated.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares were also up, gaining 63% to $14.50 after the company reported initial results from the 20 mg dose cohort of its Phase 1b PIONEER trial of Pociredir in sickle cell disease, showing a clear dose-response and robust fetal hemoglobin induction at week 6.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares dropped 57% to $141.56 after jumping 135% on Friday.
  • Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) were down 33% to $3.4398 after the company discontinued its Phase 2b trial of BX004 in cystic fibrosis patients with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) was down, falling 38% to $8.66 after the company announced that the company will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.6% to $59.14 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,219.60.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $58.395 on Monday, while copper fell 0.7% to $5.4225.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.14%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.23%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.07% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.08% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.18%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.23%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.71%.

Economics

