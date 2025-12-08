Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Structure Therapeutics Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.46% to 47,733.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.32% to 23,501.92. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 6,838.69.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

The one-year-ahead median inflation expectations in the US remained at 3.2% in November.

Equities Trading UP



Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) shares shot up 100% to $68.95 after the company announced topline data from the ACCESS clinical program of aleniglipron for the treatment of people living with obesity and/or overweight with at least one weight related co-morbidity.

Equities Trading DOWN

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares dropped 57% to $141.56 after jumping 135% on Friday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.6% to $59.14 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,219.60.

Silver traded down 1.1% to $58.395 on Monday, while copper fell 0.7% to $5.4225.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.07%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.14%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.23%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.07% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.08% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.18%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.23%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.71%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock