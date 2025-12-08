Dow Jones graph on mobile
December 8, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 47,847.37 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 23,645.65. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 6,869.75.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) agreed to acquire Confluent (NYSE:CFLT) for $31 per share.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares shot up 154% to $7.80.
  • Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) got a boost, surging 85% to $13.80 after the company reported positive interim Phase 1 data showing its obesity drug WVE-007 delivered GLP-1-like fat loss at three months without muscle loss and was generally safe and well tolerated.
  • Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) shares were also up, gaining 63% to $41.39 after the company announced it raised its FY26 revenue target.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares dropped 48% to $172.36 after jumping 135% on Friday.
  • Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) were down 37% to $3.2401 after the company discontinued its Phase 2b trial of BX004 in cystic fibrosis patients with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) was down, falling 34% to $9.25 after the company announced that the company will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $59.30 while gold traded down 0.4% at $4,228.20.

Silver traded down 0.8% to $58.58 on Monday, while copper fell 0.4% to $5.44.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.18%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipping 1.23%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.71%.

Economics

Data on consumer inflation expectations will be released today.

