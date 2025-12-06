Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street surged this week as investor confidence in a December rate cut soared, with odds rising above 90% amid soft inflation data and dovish Fed commentary. Economic signals remained mixed — jobless claims dipped, but layoffs and private payroll cuts hinted at underlying labor market stress.

The Nasdaq Composite notched its longest winning streak since January, while the S&P 500 flirted with record highs, buoyed by broad gains across tech and consumer sectors. Risk appetite grew, with investors positioning for a Fed pivot even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"CrowdStrike Delivers Beat-And-Raise Q3: ‘One Of Our Best Quarters In Company History'", by Adam Eckert, reports that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) posted Q3 revenue of $1.23 billion, up ~22% year-over-year and just beating analysts' ~$1.22 billion estimate, with adjusted EPS of $0.96 vs. ~$0.94 expected. Their subscription revenue rose to $1.17 billion, annual recurring revenue (ARR) hit $4.92 billion (up 23% YoY), and free cash flow reached $295.9 million. The company raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, calling Q3 "one of our best quarters" as growing demand for AI-driven security solutions boosts confidence.

"Robotics Stocks Rally As Trump Reportedly Preps Executive Order To Supercharge Industry", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that shares of robotics-linked firms — including iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) and Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) — surged after a report that the Donald Trump administration may issue an executive order in 2026 aimed at accelerating the U.S. robotics and advanced manufacturing sector, a move investors see as supportive of automation-related equities.

"MongoDB Smashes Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises FY26 Outlook, Shares Rip Higher", by Adam Eckert, reports that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) jumped after posting Q3 revenue of $628.31 million and adjusted EPS of $1.32 — both well above expectations — while raising full-year guidance as customer growth and strong free cash flow reinforced demand for its cloud database platform.



The Bears

"Super Micro, Palantir, Oracle Crash In November Tech Stock Massacre", by Erica Kollmann, reports that former high-flying tech names such as Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) were among the worst — losing 35%, ~16%, and 23% respectively — after a swift rotation out of AI-hyped equities sent shockwaves through the sector, with investors retreating toward more defensive, value-oriented names.

"Quantum Stocks Bleed Out — Rigetti, D-Wave Down More Than 30%", by Erica Kollmann, reports that pure-play quantum stocks such as Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D‑Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) plunged roughly 40% and over 30%, respectively, in November — along with other names like IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) — as investor enthusiasm cooled and the speculative quantum-computing rally gave way to a broader sector "bleed-out."

"SoFi Stock Stumbles After The Close: Here's Why", by Adam Eckert, reports that SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares slid ~5.7% in after-hours trading after the company announced a $1.5 billion common-stock offering — a move investors interpreted as dilutive at a time when the stock was already trading near 52-week highs.

