Crude Oil Moves Higher; Domo Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.17% to 47,933.71 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 23,543.03. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 6,867.40.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, utilities stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

The U.S. PCE price index increased 0.3% month-over-month in September, the same as in the previous month and in-line with market estimates.

Equities Trading UP



Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares shot up 31% to $248.00 after the company announced the completion of its pre-NDA meeting with the FDA and it gained alignment from the agency. The company announced results from the registrational cohort of the EMBOLD study evaluating relutrigine for the treatment of patients with SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) got a boost, surging 32% to $12.86 after Bloomberg reported SoftBank is in talks to buy the company.

(NYSE:DBRG) got a boost, surging 32% to $12.86 after Bloomberg reported SoftBank is in talks to buy the company. Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $86.80 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares dropped 25% to $62.97 after the company lost its joint bid with IBM to build a new air traffic control system to Peraton.

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) were down 30% to $1.70 after the company reported third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:SPWH) were down 30% to $1.70 after the company reported third-quarter results. Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was down, falling 23% to $8.87 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $60.08 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,245.70.

Silver traded up 2.7% to $59.035 on Friday, while copper rose 1.2% to $5.4385.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.01%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.35%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.45%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.61% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.09% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.58%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.52%.

Economics

U.S. personal income increased 0.4% month-over-month to $26.397 trillion in September.

The U.S. PCE price index increased 0.3% month-over-month in September, the same as in the previous month and in-line with market estimates.

U.S. personal spending increased 0.3% month-over-month in September.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index surged to 53.3 in December from 51 in the previous month.

