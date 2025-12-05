Dow Jumps Over 150 Points; Victorias Secret Posts Upbeat Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 48,025.65 while the NASDAQ rose 0.37% to 23,591.14. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,879.55.

Check This Out: Broadcom To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, utilities stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

Victorias Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Victoria’s Secret reported quarterly losses of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 59 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.472 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.410 billion.

Equities Trading UP



SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares shot up 106% to $290.24.

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares shot up 106% to $290.24. Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) got a boost, surging 82% to $5.92.

(NASDAQ:WHLR) got a boost, surging 82% to $5.92. Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) shares were also up, gaining 63% to $11.00.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (NASDAQ:AHMA) shares dropped 32% to $8.99.

(NASDAQ:AHMA) shares dropped 32% to $8.99. Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) were down 29% to $1.75 after the company reported third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:SPWH) were down 29% to $1.75 after the company reported third-quarter results. Able View Global Inc (NASDAQ:ABLV) was down, falling 23% to $0.75.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $59.97 while gold traded up 0.8% at $4,274.80.

Silver traded up 3% to $59.190 on Friday, while copper rose 1.4% to $5.4480.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.58%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.70% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.52%.

Economics

U.S. personal income increased 0.4% month-over-month to $26.397 trillion in September.

The U.S. PCE price index increased 0.3% month-over-month in September, the same as in the previous month and in-line with market estimates.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock