Wall Street buildings highlighted by a street of red, image created it artificial intelligence
December 4, 2025 1:38 PM 3 min read

Small Caps Hit Record Highs, Nuclear Stocks Rally: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Small-cap stocks tracked by the Russell 2000 surged to fresh record highs Thursday as investors piled into the most rate-sensitive corners of the market ahead of next week's widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut.

Traders see almost no doubt the Fed will deliver a third straight 25-basis-point reduction, with futures assigning the move a nearly 90% probability.

Expectations for Fed cuts stretch well through 2026, with markets fully pricing in two additional cuts by June next year and assigning nearly 50% odds to a third by year-end.

By 12:50 p.m. in New York, the Russell 2000 was up 1% at 2,535, just shy of its late-October record of 2,540. Large caps continued to lag, with the S&P 500 flat and both the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones slipping slightly.

One standout theme came from nuclear-energy stocks, which rallied sharply after Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said nuclear power will be essential to meet the massive electricity needs of AI data centers.

The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR) jumped more than 4% on the day — its strongest session since late October — and has now risen in seven of the past eight trading days, gaining 14% over that stretch.

Individual names followed suit, with OKLO Inc. (NYSE:OKLO), NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR), and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) climbing 14%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) led S&P 500 gainers, soaring 12% after posting stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance, reaching its highest level since August 2024. Salesforce Inc. (NASDAQ:CRM) added nearly 4% following positive results.

Not all earnings landed well. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) fell 11% as its growth slowed in the third quarter, while The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) dropped 4.4%.

On the downside among megacaps, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) slid nearly 7% after an eight-session, 30% rally.

In crypto and commodities, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped 1.2% to $92,400 after two days of gains, while gold inched 0.2% higher to $4,210 per ounce, extending its year-to-date rally to 60%.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice%
• Russell 20002,535.451.0%
• S&P 5006,851.090.0%
• Dow Jones47,877.51-0.1%
• Nasdaq 10025,561.82-0.2%
Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $628.66.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% down to $479.15.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.2% to $621.84.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rallied 1% to $252.08.
  • The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) outperformed, up 0.6%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) lagged, down 0.7%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers And Fallers On Thursday

Stock Name % Change
Dollar General Corp. 12.64%
Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK)9.52%
GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)5.89%
AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP)5.17%
Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW)4.03%
Stock Name% Change
Intel Corp.-6.52%
Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN)-5.90%
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB)-4.74%
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)-4.45%
The Kroger Co-4.31%
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$92474.01-1.05%
Overview
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$120.49-4.74%
APP Logo
APPAppLovin Corp
$694.014.80%
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$248.374.04%
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$123.4512.3%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$479.700.06%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$637.495.90%
GLW Logo
GLWCorning Inc
$86.533.56%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$41.12-6.04%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$252.421.12%
KR Logo
KRThe Kroger Co
$63.37-4.27%
LYB Logo
LYBLyondellBasell Industries NV
$43.88-4.68%
NLR Logo
NLRVanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
$139.344.69%
NNE Logo
NNENano Nuclear Energy Inc
$33.709.04%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$183.532.20%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$110.7614.7%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$622.50-0.16%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$22.9113.8%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$212.559.35%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$236.58-10.7%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$629.220.07%
WYNN Logo
WYNNWynn Resorts Ltd
$123.90-5.80%
XLB Logo
XLBState Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF
$88.66-0.37%
XLI Logo
XLIState Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF
$155.320.72%
XLV Logo
XLVState Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF
$154.16-0.59%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved