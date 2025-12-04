Small-cap stocks tracked by the Russell 2000 surged to fresh record highs Thursday as investors piled into the most rate-sensitive corners of the market ahead of next week's widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut.

Traders see almost no doubt the Fed will deliver a third straight 25-basis-point reduction, with futures assigning the move a nearly 90% probability.

Expectations for Fed cuts stretch well through 2026, with markets fully pricing in two additional cuts by June next year and assigning nearly 50% odds to a third by year-end.

By 12:50 p.m. in New York, the Russell 2000 was up 1% at 2,535, just shy of its late-October record of 2,540. Large caps continued to lag, with the S&P 500 flat and both the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones slipping slightly.

One standout theme came from nuclear-energy stocks, which rallied sharply after Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said nuclear power will be essential to meet the massive electricity needs of AI data centers.

The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR) jumped more than 4% on the day — its strongest session since late October — and has now risen in seven of the past eight trading days, gaining 14% over that stretch.

Individual names followed suit, with OKLO Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) , NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR) , and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) climbing 14%, 13%, and 9%, respectively.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) led S&P 500 gainers, soaring 12% after posting stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance, reaching its highest level since August 2024. Salesforce Inc. (NASDAQ:CRM) added nearly 4% following positive results.

Not all earnings landed well. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) fell 11% as its growth slowed in the third quarter, while The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) dropped 4.4%.

On the downside among megacaps, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) slid nearly 7% after an eight-session, 30% rally.

In crypto and commodities, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped 1.2% to $92,400 after two days of gains, while gold inched 0.2% higher to $4,210 per ounce, extending its year-to-date rally to 60%.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % • Russell 2000 2,535.45 1.0% • S&P 500 6,851.09 0.0% • Dow Jones 47,877.51 -0.1% • Nasdaq 100 25,561.82 -0.2% Updated by 1:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $628.66.

(NYSE:VOO) flattened at $628.66. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% down to $479.15.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% down to $479.15. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.2% to $621.84.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.2% to $621.84. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rallied 1% to $252.08.

(NYSE:IWM) rallied 1% to $252.08. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) outperformed, up 0.6%; the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) lagged, down 0.7%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers And Fallers On Thursday

Stock Name % Change Dollar General Corp. 12.64% Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) 9.52% GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) 5.89% AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) 5.17% Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) 4.03%

Stock Name % Change Intel Corp. -6.52% Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) -5.90% Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) -4.74% LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) -4.45% The Kroger Co -4.31%

