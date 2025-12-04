Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Kroger Shares Slide After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.
The Dow traded down 0.04% to 47,864.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.21% to 23,503.59. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,857.63.
Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Dollar General Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Industrials shares jumped by 0.7% on Thursday.
In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.2%.
Top Headline
Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) stock fell around 6% on Thursday after the retailer posted mixed quarterly results marked by softer-than-expected revenue.
The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $33.859 billion missed the Street view of $34.155 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 92% to $13.59. The Israel-based biotechnology company on Wednesday announced preclinical test data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved intranasal naloxone spray currently on the market.
- Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC) got a boost, surging 18% to $103.34 after the company raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance.
- UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $18.08 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares dropped 30% to $24.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 guidance below estimates.
- Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 19% to $7.65 after the company terminated its merger agreement with Aya Healthcare.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) was down, falling 17% to $1.29. Nauticus Robotics announced exchange agreements allowing conversion of existing securities into 3,814 shares of Series C preferred stock.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $59.85 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,241.30.
Silver traded down 2% to $57.475 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.3650.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.45%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.97%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.19%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.79% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.43% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 2.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.06% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.19%.
Economics
- U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 27,000 from the previous week to 191,000 during the last week of November.
- U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 71,321 in November, up from 57,727 in the year-ago period.
- New orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased 0.2% month-over-month in September compared to a revised 1.3% rise in August.
- U.S. natural-gas stocks declined 12 billion cubic feet during the week that ended Nov. 28.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.