Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Kroger Shares Slide After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.04% to 47,864.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.21% to 23,503.59. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,857.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares jumped by 0.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) stock fell around 6% on Thursday after the retailer posted mixed quarterly results marked by softer-than-expected revenue.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $33.859 billion missed the Street view of $34.155 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 92% to $13.59. The Israel-based biotechnology company on Wednesday announced preclinical test data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved intranasal naloxone spray currently on the market.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ:SAIC) got a boost, surging 18% to $103.34 after the company raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance.

(NASDAQ:SAIC) got a boost, surging 18% to $103.34 after the company raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $18.08 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares dropped 30% to $24.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 guidance below estimates.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 19% to $7.65 after the company terminated its merger agreement with Aya Healthcare.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) was down, falling 17% to $1.29. Nauticus Robotics announced exchange agreements allowing conversion of existing securities into 3,814 shares of Series C preferred stock.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $59.85 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,241.30.

Silver traded down 2% to $57.475 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.3650.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.45%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.97%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.19%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.79% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.43% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 2.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.06% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.19%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 27,000 from the previous week to 191,000 during the last week of November.

U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 71,321 in November, up from 57,727 in the year-ago period.

New orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased 0.2% month-over-month in September compared to a revised 1.3% rise in August.

U.S. natural-gas stocks declined 12 billion cubic feet during the week that ended Nov. 28.

