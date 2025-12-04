US Stocks Edge Higher; Dollar General Shares Jump After Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.10% to 47,930.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 23,454.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 6,856.66.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares jumped by 0.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares jumped over 7% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Dollar General reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 95 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $10.649 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.639 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 134% to $16.61. The Israel-based biotechnology company on Wednesday announced preclinical test data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved intranasal naloxone spray currently on the market.

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) got a boost, surging 50% to $1.39. Securities and Exchange Commission filings indicate that Oxford Finance LLC acquired 1.62 million common shares, representing 16.5% ownership in the clinical-stage company.

(NASDAQ:KALA) got a boost, surging 50% to $1.39. Securities and Exchange Commission filings indicate that Oxford Finance LLC acquired 1.62 million common shares, representing 16.5% ownership in the clinical-stage company. Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) shares were also up, gaining 56% to $1.1250.

Equities Trading DOWN

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares dropped 28% to $25.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 guidance below estimates.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 20% to $7.57 after the company terminated its merger agreement with Aya Healthcare.

(NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 20% to $7.57 after the company terminated its merger agreement with Aya Healthcare. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) was down, falling 18% to $1.2799. Nauticus Robotics announced exchange agreements allowing conversion of existing securities into 3,814 shares of Series C preferred stock.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $58.86 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,234.70.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $57.74 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.3620.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 2.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.06% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.19%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 27,000 from the previous week to 191,000 during the last week of November.

U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 71,321 in November, up from 57,727 in the year-ago period.

Photo via Shutterstock