December 4, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Edge Higher; Dollar General Shares Jump After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.10% to 47,930.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 23,454.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.10% to 6,856.66.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares jumped by 0.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares jumped over 7% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Dollar General reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 95 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $10.649 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.639 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 134% to $16.61. The Israel-based biotechnology company on Wednesday announced preclinical test data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved intranasal naloxone spray currently on the market.
  • Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) got a boost, surging 50% to $1.39. Securities and Exchange Commission filings indicate that Oxford Finance LLC acquired 1.62 million common shares, representing 16.5% ownership in the clinical-stage company.
  • Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) shares were also up, gaining 56% to $1.1250.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares dropped 28% to $25.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 guidance below estimates.
  • Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 20% to $7.57 after the company terminated its merger agreement with Aya Healthcare.
  • Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) was down, falling 18% to $1.2799. Nauticus Robotics announced exchange agreements allowing conversion of existing securities into 3,814 shares of Series C preferred stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $58.86 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,234.70.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $57.74 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.3620.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 2.33%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 0.68%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.06% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.19%.

Economics

  • U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 27,000 from the previous week to 191,000 during the last week of November.
  • U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 71,321 in November, up from 57,727 in the year-ago period.

