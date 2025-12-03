Close-Up Of Wall Street Sign With Iconic New York Skyscraper Backdrop
December 3, 2025 10:03 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Dollar Tree Posts Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.16% to 47,548.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 23,316.49. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,824.67.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Dollar General Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results and healthy sales growth.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. Quarterly sales of $4.746 billion (+9.4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $4.699 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares shot up 441% to $34.40. The company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial evaluating deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint and secondary cardiac endpoint.
  • Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) got a boost, surging 66% to $0.6511 after the company announced clinical progress and intends to report clinical data from its UK PAIS trial in 2026.
  • Q/C Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $4.5967.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG) shares dropped 35% to $0.1201 after the company announced a 20-for-1 reverse stock split.
  • Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) were down 28% to $2.4800 after the company reported preliminary Phase 2 data for Silevertinib in 1L NSCLC and plans for a Phase 2 trial of Silevertinib in GBM.
  • ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI) was down, falling 28% to $0.2695.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $59.18 while gold traded up 0.9% at $4,256.90.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $58.930 on Wednesday, while copper rose 2.8% to $5.3865.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.28%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.51% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.04%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global services PMI declined to 54.1 in November from 54.8 in the prior month, and revised lower from the preliminary reading of 55.
  • The S&P Global composite PMI fell to 54.2 in November from 54.6 in the previous month and down from the preliminary level of 54.8.
  • U.S. industrial production increased 0.1% month-over-month in September compared to a revised 0.3% decline in August.
  • Private businesses in the U.S. lowered 32,000 jobs in November compared to a revised 47,000 gain in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BDTX Logo
BDTXBlack Diamond Therapeutics Inc
$2.43-29.6%
Overview
CAPR Logo
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$34.40440.9%
DLTR Logo
DLTRDollar Tree Inc
$111.702.49%
IMG Logo
IMGCIMG Inc
$0.1202-35.0%
QCLS Logo
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$4.6537.6%
STAI Logo
STAIScanTech AI Systems Inc
$0.2820-24.8%
VRAX Logo
VRAXVirax Biolabs Group Ltd
$0.700178.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved