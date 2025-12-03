US Stocks Mixed; Dollar Tree Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.
Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.16% to 47,548.62 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 23,316.49. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,824.67.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.9%.
Top Headline
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results and healthy sales growth.
The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. Quarterly sales of $4.746 billion (+9.4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $4.699 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares shot up 441% to $34.40. The company announced topline results from its Phase 3 HOPE-3 Trial evaluating deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy met its primary endpoint and secondary cardiac endpoint.
- Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) got a boost, surging 66% to $0.6511 after the company announced clinical progress and intends to report clinical data from its UK PAIS trial in 2026.
- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $4.5967.
Equities Trading DOWN
- CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG) shares dropped 35% to $0.1201 after the company announced a 20-for-1 reverse stock split.
- Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) were down 28% to $2.4800 after the company reported preliminary Phase 2 data for Silevertinib in 1L NSCLC and plans for a Phase 2 trial of Silevertinib in GBM.
- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:STAI) was down, falling 28% to $0.2695.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $59.18 while gold traded up 0.9% at $4,256.90.
Silver traded up 0.4% to $58.930 on Wednesday, while copper rose 2.8% to $5.3865.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.1% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.28%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.51% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.04%.
Economics
- The S&P Global services PMI declined to 54.1 in November from 54.8 in the prior month, and revised lower from the preliminary reading of 55.
- The S&P Global composite PMI fell to 54.2 in November from 54.6 in the previous month and down from the preliminary level of 54.8.
- U.S. industrial production increased 0.1% month-over-month in September compared to a revised 0.3% decline in August.
- Private businesses in the U.S. lowered 32,000 jobs in November compared to a revised 47,000 gain in the previous month.
