Nasdaq Surges 200 Points; United Natural Foods Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.05% to 47,310.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 23,476.42. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.42% to 6,841.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

United Natural Foods reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.840 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.911 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares shot up 110% to $6.63 after the company announced it completed a manufacturing upscaling milestone for its proprietary nasal-spray product platform.

(NYSE:EB) got a boost, surging 78% to $4.44 after the company announced it will be acquired by Bending Spoons for approximately $500 million. Fitell Corp (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares were also up, gaining 54% to $1.85 after the company announced an interim dividend and shareholder loyalty program.

Equities Trading DOWN

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) shares dropped 49% to $17.39. The company announced updated interim data for its JANX007.

(NASDAQ:ABTC) were down 48% to $1.85. Fly-E Group Inc (NASDAQ:FLYE) was down, falling 29% to $11.21.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $58.88 while gold traded down 0.4% at $4,259.10.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $58.910 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.3060.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.5% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.001%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.42% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.59%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

