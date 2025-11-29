Goldman Sachs Survey Shows Institutional Investors Bullish on Gold, Eye $5,000 By 2026

A Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) survey of more than 900 institutional investors found strong optimism for gold, with 36% predicting prices could top $5,000 per troy ounce by the end of 2026.

According to a survey conducted on Goldman Sachs’ Marquee platform from November 12–14, over 70% of institutional investors expect gold prices to rise further in the upcoming year, according to CNBC.

Key Drivers

Fiscal concerns were cited by 27% of survey participants as the main driver of gold purchases, while 38% cited central bank purchases.

Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, told CNBC that “the global economic outlook continues to support gold,” citing slowing growth and growing inflationary pressures.

Analyst Forecasts Align

Ed Yardeni, a market veteran, projected in October that gold could reach $5,000 by 2026 and $10,000 by 2030, citing geopolitical uncertainty and a collapse in China's housing market.

DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach also echoed the $5,000 target, calling gold a recognized “real asset class” and his top investment idea while recommending 15% portfolio allocation.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan‘s (NYSE:JPM) Jamie Dimon also forecast $5,000 gold by 2026.

Current Market Performance

Gold edged higher over the past year, reaching $4,217.8 per troy ounce, a gain of 1.4%. Over the past month, however, it saw a slight dip, slipping 0.08% to $4,216.7, according to TradingEconomics.

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) , the largest physically backed gold ETF, traded at $387.88, up 1.24% on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock

