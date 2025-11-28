Crude Oil Gains 1%; Tilray Brands Shares Plunge

Crude Oil Tanker
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.60% to 47,709.91 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 23,297.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 6,838.77.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.6% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, health care stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Shares of Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CHA) gained around 7% on Friday after the company released earnings for the third quarter.

Non-GAAP net income fell to RMB502.8 million ($70.6 million), from RMB646.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues fell to RMB3,208.3 million ($450.7 million), from RMB3,541.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares shot up 11% to $1.5300. Defi Technologies recently announced QCAD was approved as Canada’s first compliant CAD stablecoin.
  • Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) got a boost, surging 61% to $1.7017 after the company reported the pricing of $60 million public offering of common stock.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $0.7452 after announcing its regulatory strategy following the Food and Drug Administration's Not Substantially Equivalent (NSE) decision on its 12-lead Electrocardiogram Synthesis Software.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) shares dropped 25% to $0.1623 as the company reported a reverse stock split.
  • Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) were down 19% to $0.8310 after the company announced a reverse stock split.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA) was down, falling 34% to $17.53. ANPA announced plans to purchase up to $50 million in EDU tokens as a part of new partnership with Open Campus and Animoca Brands.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $59.26 while gold traded up 0.8% at $4,237.60.

Silver traded up 4.9% to $56.210 on Friday, while copper rose 1.8% to $5.2870.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.26%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.12%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.31%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.31% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.29% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.17%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.34%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.34% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.02%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

