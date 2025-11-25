Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; US Retail Sales Rise 0.2% In September

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 1.20% to 47,007.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.48% to 22,980.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.74% to 6,754.86.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer: This Communication Services Stock Is A Buy, Recommends Holding On To Howmet Aerospace

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

U.S. retail sales rose by 0.2% month-over-month in September compared to a 0.6% gain in August.

Equities Trading UP



Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI) shares shot up 45% to $0.22 after the company announced it extended its tanker charters.

(NASDAQ:RUBI) shares shot up 45% to $0.22 after the company announced it extended its tanker charters. Shares of Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CETY) got a boost, surging 67% to $1.79 after the company secured a $10 million battery energy storage project in New York.

(NASDAQ:CETY) got a boost, surging 67% to $1.79 after the company secured a $10 million battery energy storage project in New York. Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) shares were also up, gaining 36% to $9.11 after the company announced preliminary full-year fiscal 2025 and year-to-date fiscal 2026 unaudited financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares dropped 85% to $0.16 after the company announced an $8 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares dropped 85% to $0.16 after the company announced an $8 million registered direct offering. Shares of Zhihu Inc – ADR (NYSE:ZH) were down 11% to $3.57 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results.

(NYSE:ZH) were down 11% to $3.57 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was down, falling 11% to $254.28 after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. The company announced that its traffic to store fell off significant after the back-to-school period.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $57.78 while gold traded up 0.9% at $4,129.50.

Silver traded up 1% to $50.765 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.8% to $5.1100.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.69%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.93%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.57%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.68% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.83% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.07%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.69%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.87% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.37%.

Economics

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.4% year-over-year in September, slowing for the eighth straight month.

The FHFA house price index came in flat for September.

U.S. producer prices gained by 0.3% month-over-month in September, following a 0.1% decline in the previous month.

U.S. retail sales rose by 0.2% month-over-month in September compared to a 0.6% gain in August.

U.S. business inventories came in unchanged month-over-month in August following a revised 0.1% gain in July.

U.S. pending home sales gained by 1.9% month-over-month in October following a revised 0.1% growth in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock