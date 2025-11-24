screen showing Dow Jones graph
November 24, 2025 12:08 PM 2 min read

Dow Jumps 300 Points; Waldencast Shares Plunge

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 500 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.65% to 46,546.82 while the NASDAQ rose 2.32% to 22,789.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.40% to 6,696.44.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 3.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing declined to -10.4 in November compared to a reading of -5 in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares shot up 48% to $1.3301 after the company announced a $212 million private placement to begin a prediction-market digital assets treasury strategy via Rain token accumulation.
  • Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OCSR) got a boost, surging 21% to $16.38 after Politico reported the White House will propose a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies with new limits on eligibility.
  • Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) shares were also up, gaining 169% to $1.9499 after the company announced a strategic cooperation with Megabyte Solutions on Web3 Technology application in B2B marketplace platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) shares dropped 12% to $2.7095 after the company announced second-quarter results.
  • Shares of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNP) were down 28% to $2.5700. Twin Hospitality Group received a notice of acceleration for notes from UMB.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) was down, falling 19% to $0.3399. ProMIS Neurosciences announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $58.13 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,089.00.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $50.105 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.9745.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.44%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.19%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.33%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.88% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.97%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.39%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing declined to -10.4 in November compared to a reading of -5 in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ENLV Logo
ENLVEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd
$1.3045.0%
Overview
INHD Logo
INHDInno Holdings Inc
$2.48242.1%
PMN Logo
PMNProMIS Neurosciences Inc
$0.3161-24.7%
TWNP Logo
TWNPTwin Hospitality Group Inc
$2.09-41.1%
WALD Logo
WALDWaldencast PLC
$2.64-14.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved