Dow Jumps 300 Points; Waldencast Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 500 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.65% to 46,546.82 while the NASDAQ rose 2.32% to 22,789.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.40% to 6,696.44.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 3.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline



The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing declined to -10.4 in November compared to a reading of -5 in the previous month.



Equities Trading UP



Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares shot up 48% to $1.3301 after the company announced a $212 million private placement to begin a prediction-market digital assets treasury strategy via Rain token accumulation.

(NASDAQ:ENLV) shares shot up 48% to $1.3301 after the company announced a $212 million private placement to begin a prediction-market digital assets treasury strategy via Rain token accumulation. Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OCSR) got a boost, surging 21% to $16.38 after Politico reported the White House will propose a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies with new limits on eligibility.

(NYSE:OCSR) got a boost, surging 21% to $16.38 after Politico reported the White House will propose a two-year extension of Obamacare subsidies with new limits on eligibility. Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) shares were also up, gaining 169% to $1.9499 after the company announced a strategic cooperation with Megabyte Solutions on Web3 Technology application in B2B marketplace platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) shares dropped 12% to $2.7095 after the company announced second-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:WALD) shares dropped 12% to $2.7095 after the company announced second-quarter results. Shares of Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNP) were down 28% to $2.5700. Twin Hospitality Group received a notice of acceleration for notes from UMB.

(NASDAQ:TWNP) were down 28% to $2.5700. Twin Hospitality Group received a notice of acceleration for notes from UMB. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) was down, falling 19% to $0.3399. ProMIS Neurosciences announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $58.13 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,089.00.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $50.105 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $4.9745.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.44%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.19%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.33%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.88% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.30% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 1.97%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.39%.

Economics

The Dallas Fed's general business activity index for Texas manufacturing declined to -10.4 in November compared to a reading of -5 in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock