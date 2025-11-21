Dow Surges Over 200 Points; BJ's Wholesale Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 45,973.42 while the NASDAQ gained 0.56% to 22,201.01. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.56% to 6,575.43.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer: This Communication Services Stock Is ‘Too Speculative’

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, utilities stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly sales of $5.348 billion outpaced the Street view of $5.347 billion.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.30 to $4.40, up from its prior range of $4.20 to $4.35, compared with analyst expectations of $4.31.

Equities Trading UP



Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares shot up 63% to $1.06 after the company announced an expansion of its regional strategy in Egypt with a new tri-lateral manufacturing partnership between the Arab Organization for Industrialization and ZeroTech.

(NASDAQ:IVDA) shares shot up 63% to $1.06 after the company announced an expansion of its regional strategy in Egypt with a new tri-lateral manufacturing partnership between the Arab Organization for Industrialization and ZeroTech. Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) got a boost, surging 56% to $0.26 after the company announced it entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with The City of Socorro and Socorro Electric Cooperative to collaborate on accelerating transportation electrification, modernizing local electric infrastructure and strengthening community resilience.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) got a boost, surging 56% to $0.26 after the company announced it entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with The City of Socorro and Socorro Electric Cooperative to collaborate on accelerating transportation electrification, modernizing local electric infrastructure and strengthening community resilience. OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OSRH) shares were also up, gaining 43% to $0.65 after its unit Vaximm entered a non-binding term sheet with BCM Europe to explore a potential exclusive global licensing agreement for its VXM01 oral cancer immunotherapy platform.

Equities Trading DOWN

Liminatus Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIMN) shares dropped 29% to $0.74.

(NASDAQ:LIMN) shares dropped 29% to $0.74. Shares of authID Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) were down 20% to $1.37 after the company announced pricing of approximately $3,675,000 registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:AUID) were down 20% to $1.37 after the company announced pricing of approximately $3,675,000 registered direct offering. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) was down, falling 21% to $0.33. The company announced interim Phase 1 data from its ongoing first-in-human trial evaluating PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation, or in patients who have failed prior BRAF/MEK inhibition.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $57.93 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,065.80.

Silver traded down 2.1% to $49.235 on Friday, while copper fell 0.1% to $4.9625.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.3% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 2.40%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 2.38%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 2.45% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.47%.

Economics

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment index will be released today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock