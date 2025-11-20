Gold Moves Lower; Walmart Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.38% to 46,312.60 while the NASDAQ gained 0.40% to 22,655.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,664.29.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, industrials stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents, beating the Street view of 60 cents. Quarterly sales of $179.50 billion (+5.8% year over year) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $177.429 billion.

Walmart raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.58–$2.63, up from its earlier range of $2.52–$2.62. The updated midpoint comes in above the $2.61 analyst consensus. Walmart lifted its fiscal 2026 constant-currency revenue growth outlook to 4.8%–5.1%, up from its prior range of 3.75%–4.75%.

Equities Trading UP



Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares shot up 38% to $10.89 after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $11.

Shares of PACS Group Inc (NYSE:PACS) got a boost, surging 52% to $25.64 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) shares were also up, gaining 35% to $10.77 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) shares dropped 24% to $15.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 EPS guidance below estimates.

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) were down 15% to $22.40 after Mizuho downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform but raised its price target from $15 to $21.

Meihua International Medical Tech Co Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) was down, falling 27% to $0.17 after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $59.46 while gold traded down 0.4% at $4,067.30.

Silver traded down 0.7% to $50.495 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.9945.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.51%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.76%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.40%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.64% and France's CAC 40 jumped 0.47% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.65%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.02%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.40% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.52%.

Economics

Non-farm payrolls jumped by 119,000 in September, beating market estimates of 50,000, according to the official labor report released Thursday after a six-week delay due to the government shutdown.

The unemployment rate edged up from 4.3% to 4.4%—marking the highest level since October 2021.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week to 220,000 in the week ending Nov. 15.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index increased 11 points to -1.7 in November, compared to market estimates of -3.1.

The Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing Production Index rose to 18 in November from 15 in October.

U.S. existing home sales surged by 1.2% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 4.10 million in October.

