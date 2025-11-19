Nasdaq gaining
November 19, 2025 11:42 AM 3 min read

Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Target Trims Earnings Forecast

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.20% to 46,001.48 while the NASDAQ gained 0.64% to 22,576.57. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 6,640.59.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares rose by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported a third-quarter profit beat but posted underwhelming sales and trimmed its full-year earnings outlook heading into the crucial holiday stretch.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.72. Quarterly sales of $25.27 billion (down 1.5% year over year) missed the Street view of $25.337 billion. This reflected a merchandise sales decrease of 1.9%

Target tightened its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.00–$8.00, down from $7.00–$9.00 and below the $7.36 consensus estimate. The firm cut its 2025 GAAP EPS forecast to $7.70–$8.70 from $8.00–$10.00, compared with the $8.12 consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares shot up 148% to $82.00 amid volatility following the stock’s recent Nasdaq debut.
  • Shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) got a boost, surging 77% to $1.1712 after the company announced the commercial launch of Zayren, its AI-powered freight rate prediction and carrier matching platform.
  • Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) shares were also up, gaining 74% to $11.79 after Adobe announced plans to acquire Semrush.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) shares dropped 53% to $0.1273.
  • Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) were down 48% to $1.5499 after the company announced it will degregister its common stock with the SEC and deist from the Nasdaq to the OTCQX market.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was down, falling 50% to $4.63 after the company announced it has signed agreements to acquire Factor Bioscience’s Dual-CAR T programs in an all-stock transaction.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.3% to $59.35 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,091.20.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $51.295 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.5% to $4.9975.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.34%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.38%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.61%.

Economics

  • U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.426 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 14, compared to market estimates of a 0.6-million fall.
  • U.S. exports of goods and services increased $0.2 billion to $280.8 billion in August, while US imports declined 5.1% to $340.4 billion.
  • The U.S. trade deficit shrank to $59.6 billion in August from $78.2 billion in the previous month, compared to market expectations of a $61 billion gap.

