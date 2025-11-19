Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Target Trims Earnings Forecast

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.20% to 46,001.48 while the NASDAQ gained 0.64% to 22,576.57. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 6,640.59.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares rose by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported a third-quarter profit beat but posted underwhelming sales and trimmed its full-year earnings outlook heading into the crucial holiday stretch.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.72. Quarterly sales of $25.27 billion (down 1.5% year over year) missed the Street view of $25.337 billion. This reflected a merchandise sales decrease of 1.9%

Target tightened its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.00–$8.00, down from $7.00–$9.00 and below the $7.36 consensus estimate. The firm cut its 2025 GAAP EPS forecast to $7.70–$8.70 from $8.00–$10.00, compared with the $8.12 consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP



WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares shot up 148% to $82.00 amid volatility following the stock’s recent Nasdaq debut.

Shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) got a boost, surging 77% to $1.1712 after the company announced the commercial launch of Zayren, its AI-powered freight rate prediction and carrier matching platform.

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) shares were also up, gaining 74% to $11.79 after Adobe announced plans to acquire Semrush.

Equities Trading DOWN

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) shares dropped 53% to $0.1273.

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) were down 48% to $1.5499 after the company announced it will degregister its common stock with the SEC and deist from the Nasdaq to the OTCQX market.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) was down, falling 50% to $4.63 after the company announced it has signed agreements to acquire Factor Bioscience's Dual-CAR T programs in an all-stock transaction.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.3% to $59.35 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,091.20.

Silver traded up 1.5% to $51.295 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.5% to $4.9975.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.34%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.38%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.18% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.61%.

Economics

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 3.426 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 14, compared to market estimates of a 0.6-million fall.

U.S. exports of goods and services increased $0.2 billion to $280.8 billion in August, while US imports declined 5.1% to $340.4 billion.

The U.S. trade deficit shrank to $59.6 billion in August from $78.2 billion in the previous month, compared to market expectations of a $61 billion gap.

