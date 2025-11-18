Nasdaq Down 1%; Medtronic Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 400 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.91% to 46,164.40 while the NASDAQ declined 1.01% to 22,479.09. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.62% to 6,630.25.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From La-Z-Boy Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares rose by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday reported strong second-quarter 2026 results.

The company's sales reached $8.96 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. This marks a 6.6% increase year-over-year, with organic growth of 5.5%. Adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share also beat expectations of $1.31.

Equities Trading UP



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 13% to $15.26 after the company announced a strategic alliance with EVIDENT Group to embed its daata capabilities within EVIDENT’s platform.

(NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 13% to $15.26 after the company announced a strategic alliance with EVIDENT Group to embed its daata capabilities within EVIDENT’s platform. Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) got a boost, surging 18% to $0.4263 after the company announced that a patient treated with Namodenoson has reached an overall survival of 9 years to date with complete response to treatment.

(NYSE:CANF) got a boost, surging 18% to $0.4263 after the company announced that a patient treated with Namodenoson has reached an overall survival of 9 years to date with complete response to treatment. James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares were also up, gaining 7% to $17.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company named Ryan Lada as CFO.

Equities Trading DOWN

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares dropped 24% to $18.20 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued FY26 EPS guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:ENR) shares dropped 24% to $18.20 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued FY26 EPS guidance below estimates. Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) were down 13% to $2.4750 after the company announced the pricing of its $125 million underwritten public offering.

(NASDAQ:IVVD) were down 13% to $2.4750 after the company announced the pricing of its $125 million underwritten public offering. LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) was down, falling 23% to $3.6311 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Also, company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $59.48 while gold traded down 0.3% at $4,062.50.

Silver traded down 0.9% to $50.255 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.9770.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.77%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 2.32%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.42%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.78% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.97% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.72%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.81% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.33%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims came in at 232,000 in the week ending Oct. 18.

U.S. private employers announced 2,500 job cuts per week on average in the four weeks ending Nov. 1, compared to an 11.25K fall in the previous period.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's general business activity index rose to -21.7 in November from -23.6 in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock