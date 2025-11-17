Nasdaq Turns Higher; NY Manufacturing Activity Surges In November

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.03% to 47,131.99 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 22,968.43. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.13% to 6,742.82.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares rose by 2.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 18.70 points in November compared to a reading of 10.70 points in October, and topping market estimates of 6.

Equities Trading UP



Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) shares shot up 32% to $7.99 after Ganfgeng Lithium Group’s chairman issued bullish FY26 demand guidance, which may be based on an increase in demand for batteries and power infrastructure. Also, the commodity may be experiencing sympathy with the Chile stock rally since the country is the second-largest lithium producer.

(NASDAQ:SGML) shares shot up 32% to $7.99 after Ganfgeng Lithium Group’s chairman issued bullish FY26 demand guidance, which may be based on an increase in demand for batteries and power infrastructure. Also, the commodity may be experiencing sympathy with the Chile stock rally since the country is the second-largest lithium producer. Shares of Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) got a boost, surging 50% to $1.09 after the company reported post-hoc subgroup analysis results from its first-in-human study showing potential quality-of-life improvements with its targeted ablation therapy.

(NASDAQ:AMIX) got a boost, surging 50% to $1.09 after the company reported post-hoc subgroup analysis results from its first-in-human study showing potential quality-of-life improvements with its targeted ablation therapy. PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) shares were also up, gaining 51% to $15.93 after the company announced it will release its third-quarter results on Nov. 19.

Equities Trading DOWN

Yatsen Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:YSG) shares dropped 22% to $5.30 following third-quarter results.

(NYSE:YSG) shares dropped 22% to $5.30 following third-quarter results. Shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) were down 45% to $1.15 after the company announced a voluntarily delisting of its common shares from the Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:TAIT) were down 45% to $1.15 after the company announced a voluntarily delisting of its common shares from the Nasdaq. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd – ADR (NYSE:YMM) was down, falling 9% to $11.22 after the company posted third-quarter results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $59.94 while gold traded down 0.5% at $4,072.80.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $50.72 on Monday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.0185.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.52%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.17%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.24% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.55% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.71%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.46% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.46%.

Economics

U.S. construction spending increased 0.2% month-over-month in August, compared to the revised 0.2% gain in July and versus market estimates of a 0.1% decline.

