Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Nvidia, CoreWeave, Oklo — And AI-Linked Stocks Keep Falling

Wall Street stumbled this week as AI-linked stocks faced heavy selling, led by Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), despite strong earnings. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSE:MAGS) fell 3.8%, wiping roughly $1 trillion in combined market cap from mega-caps including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analyst chatter highlighted rising concern that the AI boom may have run "too far, too fast." Investor Michael Burry reportedly opened short positions against Nvidia and Palantir, fueling fears of an overheated sector. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) dropped nearly 5% for the week, its worst since April, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) plunged 7%.

Despite solid corporate earnings, market breadth narrowed further, with traders rotating defensively into energy and healthcare. Looking ahead, investors are watching inflation prints and central-bank commentary for clues on whether the AI-driven rally can stabilize or if a correction deepens.

The Bulls

"Nvidia stock ‘particularly compelling,' could see 70% earnings growth in 2026, analyst says", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reaffirmed with a "Buy" rating by Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya, who called the stock "particularly compelling" due to strong order visibility in AI infrastructure — forecasting about 50% revenue growth and 70% earnings-per-share growth in 2026 while trading at approximately 24 times forward earnings.

"CoreWeave beats Q3 estimates as revenue backlog nearly doubles", by Adam Eckert, reports that CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) delivered third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, outpacing the $1.29 billion analyst estimate, and reported a smaller loss of 8 cents per share—well ahead of the expected 37 cent loss — while its revenue backlog surged to $55.6 billion, nearly doubling quarter-over-quarter.

"Virgin Galactic shares rocket higher on Q3 results, space-flight update", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) jumped after posting Q3 revenue of $2.74 million — up from $1.7 million a year earlier — and detailing progress on its next-generation Delta-class spaceplanes, while confirming its final commercial spaceflight is scheduled for June 2025 before a multi-year pause for fleet transition.

AMD Stock Jumps After Chipmaker Sets Ambitious Growth Targets Citing ‘Accelerating' AI Momentum

Ask Sage Could Supercharge BigBear.ai's 2026 Revenue: Analyst

Rocket Lab Stock Rises On Q3 Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance: ‘New Annual Launch Record Is Just Days Away'

The Bears

"Oklo reports wider-than-expected Q3 loss, shares slide", by Adam Eckert, reports that Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) posted a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share, missing estimates for a $0.12 loss, while logging an operating loss of $36.3 million and gaining no revenue; the stock dropped sharply on the results despite the company holding $410 million in cash and $773.5 million in marketable securities.

"Rigetti stock slides after mixed Q3 earnings: EPS beat, revenues miss", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares fell after the company delivered an adjusted EPS of $0.09, beating expectations, but posted Q3 revenue of $1.95 million, missing the expected $2.04 million, and warned that meaningful commercial revenue is still years away.

"USA Rare Earth stock falls after Q3 earnings report: Here's why", by Erica Kollmann, reports that USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) shares declined after the company reported a third-quarter loss of $0.25 per share, significantly wider than the expected $0.10, while ending the quarter with about $258 million in cash and no significant debt.

Hyliion Stock Stumbles On Mixed Q3 Earnings Results

Red Cat Posts Double Miss For Q3, Cuts Guidance, Shares Tumble

Tesla Deliveries Hit Three-Year Low In China, Company Could Post First Full Year Decline In 2025

