Nasdaq Dips Over 300 Points; Applied Materials Posts Upbeat Q4 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 200 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.21% to 46,882.86 while the NASDAQ fell 1.51% to 22,525.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 6,658.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 0.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025.

Applied Materials expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $6.76 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.98 to $2.38 per share, versus estimates of $2.13 per share.

Equities Trading UP



Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares shot up 106% to $217.87 after Merck agreed to acquire the company for $221.50 per share in a $9.2 billion cash deal.

(NASDAQ:WTO) got a boost, surging 100% to $0.040. UTime recently announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Amaze Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMZE) shares were also up, gaining 55% to $0.62 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Republic Power Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares dropped 50% to $0.75.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $59.82 while gold traded down 3.4% at $4,053.60.

Silver traded down 5% to $50.530 on Friday, while copper fell 1.8% to $5.0125.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 1.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.7%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.6% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dipping 1.77%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.85%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.97% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.10%.

Economics

Data on Baker Hughes oil rig count will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock