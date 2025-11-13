crude oil graph
November 13, 2025 12:03 PM 2 min read

Dow Dips Over 400 Points; JD.com Posts Upbeat Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 400 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.92% to 47,811.37 while the NASDAQ fell 1.89% to 22,964.17. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.20% to 6,769.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) reported upbeat fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 14.9% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $42.01 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $41.33 billion.

JD posted an adjusted net income per ADS of 52 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 34 cents.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares shot up 205% to $27.06 after the company announced it will be acquired by Day One Biopharmaceuticals.
  • Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) got a boost, surging 215% to $0.4916 after the company announced that NUVVE Japan concluded an aggregation agreement targeting existing stationary storage batteries in Japan.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $6.82 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Korro Bio Inc (NASDAQ:KRRO) shares dropped 79% to $6.48 after the company reported third-quarter financial results, agreed to wind-down its research and development activities after Novo Nordisk paused its agreement for 12 month. Also, multiple firms downgraded the stock.
  • Shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) were down 44% to $0.5070 following third-quarter results.
  • EPWK Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EPWK) was down, falling 33% to $0.0434 after the company announced a 40-for-1 share consolidation effective November 17.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $59.03 while gold traded down 0.5% at $4,194.40.

Silver traded down 1% to $52.910 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.3% to $5.1190.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.34%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.17%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.80%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.86% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.40% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.56%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.73% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.01%.

Economics

Stocks of crude oil in the U.S. rose by 6.41million barrels in the week ending Nov. 7.

