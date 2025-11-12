Crude Oil Dips 4%; On Holding Shares Jump After Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 150 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.66% to 48,244.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.65% to 23,315.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 6,837.50.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares jumped by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Shares of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) jumped more than 18% on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and issued FY2025 sales guidance above expectations.

On Holding reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $993.036 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $939.020 million.

Equities Trading UP



Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares shot up 145% to $1.0708 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

(NASDAQ:CMCT) got a boost, surging 68% to $8.05 after the company announced an agreement to sell its lending division to PG FR Holding. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $1.2200. Salarius Pharmaceuticals announced the pricing of a $7 million underwritten public offering.

Equities Trading DOWN

VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA) shares dropped 77% to $0.2960 after the company announced the pricing of a $12 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:LFS) were down 35% to $7.35. According to Benzinga Pro data, shares of the youth sports company surged 576.79% to close at $11.37 in regular trading on Tuesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) was down, falling 23% to $3.29. Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained Energy Vault Holdings with a Sell and raised the price target from $1.5 to $2.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4.1% to $58.51 while gold traded up 2% at $4,199.90.

Silver traded up 4.7% to $53.11 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.1220.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.71%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.39%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.12%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 1.22% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.04% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.85%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.07% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.71%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications rose by 0.6% from the previous week during the first week of November.

Photo via Shutterstock