Dow Gains More Than 300 Points; Energy Vault Holdings Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.64% to 47,673.48 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 23,340.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 6,817.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) shares rose sharply on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Also, the company raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading UP



enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENGN) shares shot up 72% to $10.34 after the company reported additional Phase 2 LEGEND study data showing a 63% complete response rate and favorable safety profile for Detalimogene Voraplasmid.

(NYSE:NRGV) got a boost, surging 30% to $4.62 following third-quarter results. Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares were also up, gaining 49% to $40.80 after a US court reportedly denied the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block GTCR’s acquisition of the company.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) shares dropped 50% to $9.32 as the company announced the pricing of public offering of $100 million of common stock.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $61.00 while gold traded up 0.3% at $4,134.70.

Silver traded up 0.8% to $50.730 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.4% to $5.0845.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.05%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.05%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.94%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.38% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.23% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.18%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.40%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

