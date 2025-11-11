Nasdaq logo on mobile phone screen
12:17 PM

Dow Gains More Than 300 Points; Energy Vault Holdings Shares Jump

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.64% to 47,673.48 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 23,340.59. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 6,817.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) shares rose sharply on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Also, the company raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • enGene Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ENGN) shares shot up 72% to $10.34 after the company reported additional Phase 2 LEGEND study data showing a 63% complete response rate and favorable safety profile for Detalimogene Voraplasmid.
  • Shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) got a boost, surging 30% to $4.62 following third-quarter results.
  • Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares were also up, gaining 49% to $40.80 after a US court reportedly denied the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block GTCR’s acquisition of the company.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) shares dropped 50% to $9.32 as the company announced the pricing of public offering of $100 million of common stock.
  • Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 50% to $1.00 after the company announced the pricing of $7 million underwritten public offering.
  • Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) was down, falling 50% to $6.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $61.00 while gold traded up 0.3% at $4,134.70.

Silver traded up 0.8% to $50.730 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.4% to $5.0845.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.05%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 1.05%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.94%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.38% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.23% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.18%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.40%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

