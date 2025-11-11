US Stocks Mixed; Sea Shares Gain After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 0.4% on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 47,430.01 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 23,429.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 6,823.18.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Disney Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.9% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares gained around 4% on Tuesday after the Singapore-based technology group reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results that paired robust top-line growth with an earnings miss.

Quarterly revenue rose 38.3% year-on-year to $5.99 billion, ahead of analyst expectations of $5.65 billion. The company posted earnings per share of 59 cents, missing the consensus forecast of 77 cents.

Equities Trading UP



MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares shot up 104% to $0.65 after falling 15% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) shares shot up 104% to $0.65 after falling 15% on Monday. Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:QNRX) got a boost, surging 51% to $12.47. Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced achievement of topical rapamycin target loadings for two proprietary delivery technologies.

(NASDAQ:QNRX) got a boost, surging 51% to $12.47. Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced achievement of topical rapamycin target loadings for two proprietary delivery technologies. Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $41.08 after a US court reportedly denied the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block GTCR’s acquisition of the company.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) shares dropped 48% to $9.87 as the company announced the pricing of public offering of $100 million of common stock.

(NASDAQ:VOR) shares dropped 48% to $9.87 as the company announced the pricing of public offering of $100 million of common stock. Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 50% to $1.00 after the company announced the pricing of $7 million underwritten public offering.

(NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 50% to $1.00 after the company announced the pricing of $7 million underwritten public offering. Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) was down, falling 42% to $7.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $60.76 while gold traded up 0.7% at $4,151.60.

Silver traded up 1.4% to $51.030 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.3% to $5.0915.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index gained 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging 0.18%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.40%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock