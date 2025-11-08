Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Wall Street stumbled this week as AI-linked stocks faced heavy selling, led by Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), despite strong earnings. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (NYSE:MAGS) fell 3.8%, wiping roughly $1 trillion in combined market cap from mega-caps including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analyst chatter highlighted rising concern that the AI boom may have run "too far, too fast." Investor Michael Burry reportedly opened short positions against Nvidia and Palantir, fueling fears of an overheated sector. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) dropped nearly 5% for the week, its worst since April, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) plunged 7%.

Despite solid corporate earnings, market breadth narrowed further, with traders rotating defensively into energy and healthcare. Looking ahead, investors are watching inflation prints and central-bank commentary for clues on whether the AI-driven rally can stabilize or if a correction deepens.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Quantum stocks fight back: slight rebound on advances and funding", by Erica Kollmann, reports that quantum-technology stocks including IonQ Inc., (NYSE:IONQ) Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) posted a modest rebound after several weeks of sharp losses, buoyed by new government funding commitments and technical milestones in quantum computing development.

"Starbucks stock jumps after coffee giant moves to sell stake in China business", by Adam Eckert, reports that Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) soared in after-hours trading after announcing a joint venture in which Chinese investment firm Boyu Capital will acquire up to a 60% stake in its China retail operations — valued at roughly $4 billion — while Starbucks retains a 40% interest and will continue to license its brand in China, with the strategic goal of accelerating growth and expanding to over 20,000 stores.

"Joby Stock Takes Off After Massive Q3 Revenue Beat: What To Know", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares rallied after Q3 revenue soared to $22.57 million, far above the $12.4 thousand estimate and up from just $28,000 a year ago, despite a loss of $0.48 per share (wider than the $0.19 estimate); the company ended the quarter with $978.1 million in cash and equivalents, and CEO JoeBen Bevirt emphasized unmatched technological and regulatory progress in the aerial-mobility space.

The Bears

"DraftKings, Flutter stocks downgraded on prediction-market risk: ‘Relentless headwinds'", by Chris Katje, reports that both DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) were downgraded from Buy to Neutral by Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley, who cited mounting threats — including emerging prediction markets cannibalizing growth, shrinking profit margins, unfavorable sports outcomes, and rising tax and regulatory risks — as compelling enough to recalibrate long-term earnings expectations.

"Enovix stock stumbles on Q3 earnings as weak guidance sparks sell-off", by Adam Eckert, reports that Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) beat estimates in Q3 with $7.99 million in revenue and a 14-cent loss per share, but shares tumbled after the company guided Q4 revenue to $9.5 million-$10.5 million versus ~$12.05 million expected, and forecast a 16- to 20-cent loss per share, drawing investor concern over near-term momentum.

"SoundHound AI stock slides on Q3 earnings", by Adam Eckert, reports that SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) fell after reporting Q3 revenue of $42.05 million — up 68% year-over-year and above estimates — alongside an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, and while the company raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $165-180 million, investor sentiment soured amid broader AI-tech volatility.

