Dow Dips 450 Points; ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 450 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.98% to 46,848.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.82% to 23,073.21. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.13% to 6,719.65.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 0.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 2.4%.

Top Headline

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reported third-quarter FY25 earnings surpassing the consensus estimate.

The company reported earnings of $1.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, compared with $2.1 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $1.61, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44.

ConocoPhillips increased its fourth-quarter regular dividend by 8% to $0.84 per share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 17, 2025.

Equities Trading UP



Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares shot up 35% to $28.69 after announcing it will be acquired in a $30/share deal by Blake Sartini and VICI Properties.

(NYSE:FRGE) got a boost, surging 68% to $44.00 after Charles Schwab signed an agreement to acquire the company. Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) shares were also up, gaining 20% to $5.75 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares dropped 36% to $38.01 after the company beat second-quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates.

(NYSE:ACVA) were down 38% to $5.03 after the company cut its full-year sales guidance. Also, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and cut its price target from $16.5 to $6. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was down, falling 44% to $4.1850 after the company lowered its full-year earnings and sales guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.1% to $58.96 while gold traded down 0.4% at $3,977.70.

Silver traded down 1.2% to $47.450 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.6% to $4.9580.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.70%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.12%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.42%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 1.31% and France's CAC 40 dipped 1.36% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.34%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 2.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.97% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%.

Economics

U.S.-based employers announced 153,074 job cuts during the month of October, up sharply from 54,064 in the previous month.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose by 33 billion cubic feet to 3,915 bcf during the week ended Oct. 31, compared to market estimates of a 34 billion build.

