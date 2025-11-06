Nasdaq Falls 50 Points; Cummins Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 50 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 47,327.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 23,444.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.09% to 6,790.33.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

Cummins posted adjusted earnings of $5.59 per share, beating market estimates of $4.81 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $8.317 billion versus expectations of $7.971 billion.

Equities Trading UP



(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares shot up 121% to $0.6032. Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) got a boost, surging 68% to $43.83 after Charles Schwab signed an agreement to acquire the company.

(NYSE:FRGE) got a boost, surging 68% to $43.83 after Charles Schwab signed an agreement to acquire the company. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares were also up, gaining 43% to $0.1801.

Equities Trading DOWN

(NASDAQ:DHAI) shares dropped 64% to $0.6608. Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) were down 37% to $5.13 after the company cut its full-year sales guidance. Also, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and cut its price target from $16.5 to $6.

(NYSE:ACVA) were down 37% to $5.13 after the company cut its full-year sales guidance. Also, B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and cut its price target from $16.5 to $6. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was down, falling 36% to $4.74 after the company lowered its full-year earnings and sales guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $59.63 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,016.60.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $48.300 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.9905.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.4% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 1.34%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 2.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.97% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%.

Economics

U.S.-based employers announced 153,074 job cuts during the month of October, up sharply from 54,064 in the previous month.

