November 5, 2025 10:19 AM 3 min read

Dow Surges 100 Points; McDonald's Posts Downbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.21% to 47,186.17 while the NASDAQ gained 0.41% to 23,444.53. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.28% to 6,790.48.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 0.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, information technology stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.33 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.078 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.095 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Cheer Holding Inc (NASDAQ:CHR) shares shot up 44% to $0.20 after the company announced it received two preliminary non-binding proposals to acquire all of its outstanding shares.
  • Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) got a boost, surging 50% to $2.20 after SMX and CARTIF entered into non-binding LOI to integrate SMX’s end-to-end tracing platform into CARTIF’s portfolio and Industry 5.0 projects
  • Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $8.40 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Rubico Inc (NASDAQ:RUBI) shares dropped 55% to $0.27 after the company priced an underwritten offering of 12.3 million units at $0.609 each, raising gross proceeds of $7.5 million.
  • Shares of WF International Ltd (NASDAQ:WXM) were down 40% to $1.55 after pricing a follow-on public offering of 1,720,688 units at $2.00 per unit, expected to raise $3.44 million in gross proceeds.
  • Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was down, falling 39% to $8.56. The company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the New Drug Application seeking approval of VYGLXIA for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $60.28 while gold traded up 0.6% at $3,982.30.

Silver traded up 0.9% to $47.715 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.2% to $4.96.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.50%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.07% and China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.23%.

Economics

  • U.S. private businesses added 42,000 jobs in October, following a revised 29,000 jobs cut in the previous month, and above market estimates of 25,000.
  • The volume of mortgage applications in the U.S. fell by 1.9% from the previous week during the final week of October, compared to a 7.1% jump in the previous week.

