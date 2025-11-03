Nasdaq Surges 1%; ON Semiconductor Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 47,583.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.01% to 23,964.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 6,872.88.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 1.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 63 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 59 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.551 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.515 billion.

Equities Trading UP



MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares shot up 255% to $0.78.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) shares shot up 255% to $0.78. Shares of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:RHLD) got a boost, surging 90% to $140.76 after the company reported quarterly financial results.

(NASDAQ:RHLD) got a boost, surging 90% to $140.76 after the company reported quarterly financial results. Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) shares were also up, gaining 88% to $5.57 after the company entered into $540 million private placement to fund Canton Network Blockchain strategy.

Equities Trading DOWN

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares dropped 59% to $27.66 after the company received feedback from the FDA during pre-BLA meeting regarding AMT-130, investigational gene therapy for HD.

(NASDAQ:QURE) shares dropped 59% to $27.66 after the company received feedback from the FDA during pre-BLA meeting regarding AMT-130, investigational gene therapy for HD. Shares of NOMADAR Corp. (NASDAQ:NOMA) were down 52% to $9.98.

(NASDAQ:NOMA) were down 52% to $9.98. ALPS Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALPS) was down, falling 40% to $1.5350 as the company announced the pricing of public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $61.02 while gold traded up 0.8% at $4,026.60.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $48.47 on Monday, while copper rose 0.4% to $5.1090.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.8% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.97%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.55% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.05%.

Economics

The ISM manufacturing PMI will be released today.

