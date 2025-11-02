Ebay Sign
November 2, 2025 8:39 AM 2 min read

Fiserv, eBay, And Garmin Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct. 27-Oct. 31): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) lost 47.20% this week after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and lowered its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance.
  2. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) lost 25.29% this week after the company lowered its fiscal year 2025 FFO guidance.
  3. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) lost 23.45% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter results and forecast low-single-digit declines in comparable restaurant sales for 2025.
  4. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) lost 20.71% this week after the company reported third-quarter results below estimates.
  5. The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) lost 19.59% this week after the company said it expects margin pressure in its pharmacy benefit service segment over the next two years.
  6. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) lost 17.05% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, BTIG lowered its price forecast from $109 to $85 on the stock.
  7. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 16.55% this week after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  8. F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) slumped 16.65% this week after the company projected first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.
  9. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) decreased 15.37% this week after the company reported third-quarter financial results and affirmed fiscal year 2025 sales guidance below estimates.
  10. Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE:SW) slumped 14.75% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

