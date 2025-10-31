Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Apple Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 47,563.80 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 23,871.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.58% to 6,862.07.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 4.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday after the close.

Apple reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $102.17 billion. The tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.76 per share.

Equities Trading UP



EPWK Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPWK) shares shot up 137% to $0.1559.

(NASDAQ:EPWK) shares shot up 137% to $0.1559. Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) got a boost, surging 45% to $2.93 after the company announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Perplexity AI to display Getty Images across Perplexity’s search and discovery tools.

(NYSE:GETY) got a boost, surging 45% to $2.93 after the company announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Perplexity AI to display Getty Images across Perplexity’s search and discovery tools. MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares were also up, gaining 77% to $0.56.

Equities Trading DOWN

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares dropped 34% to $1.3801 after the company announced it received a subpoena form the SEC. Also, the company announced it is suspending its FY25 guidance.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) shares dropped 34% to $1.3801 after the company announced it received a subpoena form the SEC. Also, the company announced it is suspending its FY25 guidance. Shares of Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS) were down 28% to $0.95 after the company reported pricing of $4 million registered direct offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ:INTS) were down 28% to $0.95 after the company reported pricing of $4 million registered direct offering of common stock. OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) was down, falling 26% to $11.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, Rosenblatt cut its price target from $17 to $15 on the stock.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $61.04 while gold traded up 0.4% at $4,031.90.

Silver traded down 0.3% to $48.485 on Friday, while copper fell 0.4% to $5.0860.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.5% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.12%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.43%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.81% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.55%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock