Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Microsoft Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.28% to 47,763.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.02% to 23,714.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 6,859.64.

Check This Out: Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Implode This Quarter

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell more than 2% on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $77.7 billion, up 18% year-over-year. The revenue beat the Street consensus estimate of $75.3 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $4.13, beating the Street's estimate of $3.67.

The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares shot up 29% to $93.31 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:GH) shares shot up 29% to $93.31 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) got a boost, surging 107% to $6.11 after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) got a boost, surging 107% to $6.11 after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) shares were also up, gaining 51% to $3.5656 after the company received an order from Raytheon to manufacture structural missile wing assemblies.

Equities Trading DOWN

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares dropped 21% to $9.30 after the company announced weak quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:THRY) shares dropped 21% to $9.30 after the company announced weak quarterly earnings. Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were down 26% to $77.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:SFM) were down 26% to $77.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was down, falling 44% to $16.34 after the company lowered its FY2025 earnings and sales guidance.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $60.05 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,026.10.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $48.525 on Thursday, while copper fell 2.7% to $5.1235.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.40%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.16%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.39%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.05% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.81% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.73% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.70%.

Economics

Data on EIA's natural gas stocks will be released today.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock