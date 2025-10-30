screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 30, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Microsoft Shares Fall After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.28% to 47,763.34 while the NASDAQ fell 1.02% to 23,714.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 6,859.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares jumped by 1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.3%.

Top Headline

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell more than 2% on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $77.7 billion, up 18% year-over-year. The revenue beat the Street consensus estimate of $75.3 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported quarterly earnings per share of $4.13, beating the Street's estimate of $3.67.

The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares shot up 29% to $93.31 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) got a boost, surging 107% to $6.11 after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.
  • CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) shares were also up, gaining 51% to $3.5656 after the company received an order from Raytheon to manufacture structural missile wing assemblies.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares dropped 21% to $9.30 after the company announced weak quarterly earnings.
  • Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were down 26% to $77.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was down, falling 44% to $16.34 after the company lowered its FY2025 earnings and sales guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $60.05 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,026.10.

Silver traded up 1.3% to $48.525 on Thursday, while copper fell 2.7% to $5.1235.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.40%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.16%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.39%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.05% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.81% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.73% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.70%.

Economics

Data on EIA's natural gas stocks will be released today.

