Nasdaq Falls Over 1%; Alphabet Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 47,644.08 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 23,687.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.63% to 6,847.40.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares jumped by 0.5% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 2.3%.
Top Headline
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday.
Google's parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share.
Equities Trading UP
- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS) shares shot up 175% to $0.7408 after the company announced the publication of its INT230-6 clinical results in eBioMedicine.
- Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) got a boost, surging 85% to $5.46 after the company announced integration of its Cambium ONE Network solution with Starlink satellite Internet services.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU) shares were also up, gaining 90% to $4.4798 after the company received an order from Raytheon to manufacture structural missile wing assemblies.
Equities Trading DOWN
- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) shares dropped 82% to $0.3200 after the company announced the determination of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to deny the request to continue the listing of its shares on the Nasdaq.
- Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) were down 44% to $0.0643 after the company announced a 1-for-113 reverse stock split effective November 3.
- FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was down, falling 41% to $17.22 after the company lowered its FY2025 earnings and sales guidance.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $59.89 while gold traded down 0.6% at $3,977.50.
Silver traded up 0.1% to $47.915 on Thursday, while copper fell 3.2% to $5.0955.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.04%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.24%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.73% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.70%.
Economics
Data on EIA's natural gas stocks will be released today.
