screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 28, 2025 9:57 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; UPS Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.30% to 47,688.42 while the NASDAQ rose 0.45% to 23,744.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 6,874.13.

Check This Out: Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q4

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

UPS reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.400 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $20.832 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Vsee Health Inc (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares shot up 235% to $2.07 after the company received U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authority to operate at the FedRAMP High level.
  • Shares of TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XHLD) got a boost, surging 139% to $0.67.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JEM) shares were also up, gaining 47% to $0.44.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares dropped 54% to $0.58 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering of 12,727,272 shares at a price of $0.55 per share.
  • Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) were down 24% to $4.43.
  • OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) was down, falling 23% to $1.70.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $60.40 while gold traded down 1.9% at $3,942.30.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $46.510 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.7% to $5.1375.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declining 0.33%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%.

Economics

  • The FHFA house price index rose by 0.4% month-over-month in August.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index climbed 1.6% year-over-year in August compared to market expectations of a 1.9% gain.
  • U.S. private businesses created an average of 14,250 jobs per week during the four weeks ending on Oct. 11.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CODX Logo
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.6175-51.0%
Overview
JEM Logo
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.390632.2%
OP Logo
OPOceanPal Inc
$1.83-16.8%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$4.67-20.0%
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$98.089.94%
VSEE Logo
VSEEVSee Health Inc
$2.39287.0%
XHLD Logo
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.6555134.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved