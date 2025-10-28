Dow Jumps Over 100 Points; UPS Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.30% to 47,688.42 while the NASDAQ rose 0.45% to 23,744.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 6,874.13.

Check This Out: Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q4

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 2.1%.

Top Headline

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

UPS reported quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $21.400 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $20.832 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Vsee Health Inc (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares shot up 235% to $2.07 after the company received U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authority to operate at the FedRAMP High level.

(NASDAQ:VSEE) shares shot up 235% to $2.07 after the company received U.S. Department of Health and Human Services authority to operate at the FedRAMP High level. Shares of TEN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XHLD) got a boost, surging 139% to $0.67.

(NASDAQ:XHLD) got a boost, surging 139% to $0.67. 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JEM) shares were also up, gaining 47% to $0.44.

Equities Trading DOWN

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares dropped 54% to $0.58 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering of 12,727,272 shares at a price of $0.55 per share.

(NASDAQ:CODX) shares dropped 54% to $0.58 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering of 12,727,272 shares at a price of $0.55 per share. Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) were down 24% to $4.43.

(NASDAQ:SMX) were down 24% to $4.43. OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) was down, falling 23% to $1.70.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.5% to $60.40 while gold traded down 1.9% at $3,942.30.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $46.510 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.7% to $5.1375.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declining 0.33%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.22% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.18%.

Economics

The FHFA house price index rose by 0.4% month-over-month in August.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index climbed 1.6% year-over-year in August compared to market expectations of a 1.9% gain.

U.S. private businesses created an average of 14,250 jobs per week during the four weeks ending on Oct. 11.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock